Frances L. Conatty "Fran"
Oak Creek - (nee Baker) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Loving wife of 42 years to Dave Conatty. Beloved mom of David Conatty and Dayna (Mikey) Henninger. Cherished grandma of Aaron Conatty (beloved daughter-in-law Angie Conatty), Decker and Milayna Henninger. Dear sister of Shirley (Jackie) Cavanaugh, Roger (the late Patti) Baker, Chester (Patty) Baker, the late Delmer (Judy) Baker, and the late Cliff Baker. Dear sister-in-law of Danny (Linda) Conatty, Nancy (Tom) McGee, Kathy Billmyer, the late Kevin Conatty, Mike Conatty, and Jeff Conatty. Daughter-in-law of Corrine Conatty. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, November 13, 2020 from 3:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. A private family Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
or the American Diabetes Association
are appreciated