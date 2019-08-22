|
Peregrine, Frances "Fran" L. (Nee Rash) unexpectedly passed away on August 19, 2019 and is in the loving arms of her Savior. Beloved wife of Robert Sr. Loving mother of Stephen (Tammi) Poe and stepmother of Linda (Rev. Mark) Smith and Robert Jr. (Cherie). Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 more great-grandchild on the way. Sister of Bill Rash, Mary Greene, and Margaret Mast. Sister-in-law of Ronald. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Poe and her son, Jeffrey Poe. Thank you to Fran's caregivers, Shelly Price and Crystal Jackson. A very special thank you to Chris & Dan Shaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fran's name to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church are greatly appreciated. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church (818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc) from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Funeral service at church on Friday at 11:00AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019