Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Peregrine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. "Fran" Peregrine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. "Fran" Peregrine Notice
Peregrine, Frances "Fran" L. (Nee Rash) unexpectedly passed away on August 19, 2019 and is in the loving arms of her Savior. Beloved wife of Robert Sr. Loving mother of Stephen (Tammi) Poe and stepmother of Linda (Rev. Mark) Smith and Robert Jr. (Cherie). Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 more great-grandchild on the way. Sister of Bill Rash, Mary Greene, and Margaret Mast. Sister-in-law of Ronald. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Poe and her son, Jeffrey Poe. Thank you to Fran's caregivers, Shelly Price and Crystal Jackson. A very special thank you to Chris & Dan Shaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fran's name to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church are greatly appreciated. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church (818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc) from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Funeral service at church on Friday at 11:00AM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline