Frances L. Piotrowski
Rome - Frances L. Piotrowski, age 92, formerly of the town of Rome, died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Frances was born September 10, 1928 in Mellen, WI to Thomas and Lillian (Peterson) McCanna. She married Kenneth Piotrowski on June 12, 1954 in Milwaukee. He died in September 2001. Frances operated child care services out of her own home for 20 years. She lived at Lake Arrowhead and was a member of the Lake Arrowhead Association. Frances volunteered at the Lester Library in the town of Rome. She loved working in her yard, taking care of her grandchildren and also loved her dog "Keeper" her constant companion.
She is survived by three children Karen Miller, Lori (Scott) Felchner and Ken (Missy) Piotrowski Jr; five grandchildren Guy, Sarah, Jenny, Amy and Danielle and five great grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter Cindy Drewicz; four brothers and three sisters.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020