Milwaukee - Frances (Frannie) Turcin finished her journey home on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 96 years.

Frances lived a life of joy in service as a U.S. Navy WAVE, a Marist missionary in Jamaica and the Pacific Islands, an educator in Massachusetts (Sister Jerome, S.M.S.M.), an educator and youth mentor in the Cable- Hayward (WI) Area Arts Council, and a board member of the Chequamegon Fine Arts Festival. Her creativity blossomed late in life with delicate floral watercolors, whimsical dolls, and colorful knit clothing.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents Marie (Nee Schwaller) and Adolph Lofy, and siblings Gertrude Lattin, Helen Mollinger, Lorraine Orban, Ruth Fritz, Agnes Connolley, and William Lofy. She is survived by siblings Chuck (Mary) Lofy and Barbara Murphy, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Her gentle spirit and smile are fondly remembered.

The family is grateful for the care provided by the staff of St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. Memorials can be sent to St. Anne's.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
