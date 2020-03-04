Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GOSPEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1535 W. CAPITOL DR.
MILWAUKEE, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
GOSPEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1535 W. CAPITOL DR.
MILWAUKEE, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. (Schultz) Butler

Add a Memory
Frances M. (Schultz) Butler Notice
Frances M. Butler (Nee Schultz)

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, Monday March 2, 2020 at the age 95. Preceded in death by her husband George Butler Sr., her daughter Wanda Butler and a host of siblings. Mother of George Bulter Jr.. proud grandmother of Enjoli Varnado, and Majado Anguish. Great-grandmother of Sidney Varnado. Dear sister of Patricia Ellis. Also loved by nieces, nephews other reltives and dear friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday March 13th 4-7 PM. Additional Visitation at GOSPEL LUTHERAN CHURCH 1535 W. CAPITOL DR. MILWAUKEE WI 53206 Saturday March 14th 11-12 Noon. Funeral Service 12 Noon. Interment Glen Oaks Cemetery.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline