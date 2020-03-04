|
Frances M. Butler (Nee Schultz)
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, Monday March 2, 2020 at the age 95. Preceded in death by her husband George Butler Sr., her daughter Wanda Butler and a host of siblings. Mother of George Bulter Jr.. proud grandmother of Enjoli Varnado, and Majado Anguish. Great-grandmother of Sidney Varnado. Dear sister of Patricia Ellis. Also loved by nieces, nephews other reltives and dear friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday March 13th 4-7 PM. Additional Visitation at GOSPEL LUTHERAN CHURCH 1535 W. CAPITOL DR. MILWAUKEE WI 53206 Saturday March 14th 11-12 Noon. Funeral Service 12 Noon. Interment Glen Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020