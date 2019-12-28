|
Frances M. Galipo
Milwaukee - (nee Scarvaci) Born to Eternal Life December 26, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved wife of Salvatore. Dear mother of Denny (Amy) Galipo and Debbie (Bill) Piechura. Loving Nana of Christy (Chris) Cerfus, Gina Galipo, Joe (Kelly) Piechura, and the late Billy Piechura. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her five sisters and two brothers. Special thanks to nieces Carole and Diane.
Visitation Friday, January 3, from 11 AM to 1 PM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 3970 N. 92nd St., with a Funeral Mass at 1 PM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
