Frances M. Magestro
Frances M. Magestro

Cudahy - (Née Curatola). Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Mike Magestro. Beloved mother of the late Roxanne L Magestro. Survived by brothers Carmelo (Anna Marie) Curatola, Domenico (Elvira) Curatola, sister Grazia (Demetrio) Festa, sister-in-law Penny (Pat) Curatola and Amelia (Ben) Magestro. Fran is loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Fortunato and Giovanna Curatola and brothers Pat and Antonio Curatola.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee, from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, masses in Frances' name appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
