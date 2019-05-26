Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Frances M. Vershowske

Frances M. Vershowske Notice
Vershowske, Frances M. (Nee Jungen) Born on April 2, 1919 in New Berlin, WI., passed to eternal life on May 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at St. James Catholic Church (830 County RD NN East, Mukwonago) from 10 AM until 12 NOON with Mass to follow at 12 NOON. Private burial at Woods National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. James Catholic Church appreciated. Please see Funeral Home website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
