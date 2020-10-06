Frances M.von SelzamMuskego - Went to be with her Lord on Sun., Oct. 4, 2020 at the age of 81. Mother of Barbara (Dan) Schaich and Erika (Paul) Sobish. Grandmother of Jordan and Leah. Sister of Faith (the late Walter) Kelleigh. Loving companion of J. Pat Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruediger and granddaughter Sydney. Visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 10, from 1:00PM until the time of the 2:00PM Memorial Service at Vernon EV Lutheran Church, S90W27550 National Ave., Mukwonago, WI 53149. Burial will be private at a later date. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.