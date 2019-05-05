Services
Frances (LaBarbera) Mastrogiovanni

Mastrogiovanni, Frances (Nee LaBarbera) Went home to the Lord on May 1, 2019 reuniting with her beloved husband Joseph at the age of 94. Cherished mother of Angie (Allen) Anderson, Josephine (the late Roger) Greene, Sebastian (Colum), Dolly and Nancy Curry. Beloved sister of Angelina Davis. Proud and loving grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Also survived by other relatives and many good and dear friends. Visitation Monday, May 13 at THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH-ST. HEDWIGS CHURCH, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Private family burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
