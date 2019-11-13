|
Frances Novotny
(nee Marsicek) Passed away November 11, 2019 at the age of 92 years after a brief illness. She was born in Hermansville, MI in 1927, the last of twelve children of John and Nellie Marsicek. She grew up on the family farm in the UP. After graduation in 1944 Fran moved to Milwaukee and found work as a stenographer. She accompanied her cousin Betty (Tyra) Warner to a program at Bohemian Hall and joined the organization that ran it: the SOKOL Czech Gymnastics Society. She was a SOKOL member for 72 years. In SOKOL she met her future sisters-in-law, Vlasta (James Hron) and Ruza (Allen Hron) Novotny. They introduced her to their brother Jaroslav (Jerry). Jaroslav and Frances were married on June 16, 1951.
As a child Frances enjoyed drawing with her brother Norbert. In her middle age she began taking art lessons and became an accomplished water color painter. An art show of her works was held in honor of her 90th birthday in 2017.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; her siblings Christine, Helen, Marie, John, Charles, Laudy, Agnes, Eleanor, Clara, and Norbert; her daughter-in-law Sue Novotny; sister-in-law Ruza Hron and brothers-in-law James Hron and Allen Hron. She is survived by sons Gerald (Theresa Anderson), David (Dianne), Allan (Mary) and Frank. Also survived by grandchildren Adam, Kate (Ben Novotny-Owen), Paul (Amy Mader), Sam, Will, Rachel (Michael Martin) and Dustin Dodge; and great-grandchildren Ruby Owen and Arnostek Mader-Novotny. Also survived by Vlasta Hron and numerous very dear nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers donations to the are appreciated.
Visitation Friday, November 15 at the ROZGA -WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral Service to be held Saturday, November 16 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019