Passed to Eternal Life Friday, October 16, 2020. Age 103 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Sister of the late Helen Pizar and the late Joseph Kastigar. Dear friend of Carol (Donald) Bittner, Karie Wroblewski and Logan Wroblewski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, October 26, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home-West Allis 5 PM until time of Vigil Service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church (S. 84th and Cold Spring Rd.). Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Member of CFH SLOGA Lodge #1994. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Slovenian Arts Foundation appreciated






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
