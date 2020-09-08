Frances R. SerdynskiSouth Milwaukee - It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of our family's matriarch, Frances Ruth Serdynski (nee Nowak) of South Milwaukee, who passed away peacefully with her husband and daughters by her side on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 72.Throughout her life, Fran selflessly cared for her family. Her daughters, Michelle and Dana, and her "favorite" granddaughter, Irina, were truly her pride and joy. She offered unwavering support and worked tirelessly to ensure that they had every opportunity to pursue dreams and accomplish goals. Their most enthusiastic cheerleader, Fran always encouraged her daughters to "spread their wings" and never missed an event, game, concert, recital, or ceremony.A nature lover, Fran taught her daughters to admire the beauty of the seasons. She especially loved sunset skies and autumn leaves; winter clouds and snowcapped trees; the sweet smell of lilacs after a spring rain; chirping birds and butterflies; and the warm glow of fireflies on summer nights. Fran's favorite pastimes included hosting holidays and birthdays; listening to country music, Crystal Gayle, Celine Dion, and Elvis Presley; and cutting a rug on the dance floor (or in the kitchen!). Fran enjoyed being behind the camera, capturing memories and making photo albums; rooting for the Brewers and Packers; playing cards; reading the Sunday paper; sharing poems; and watching her favorite shows with a warm glass of beer in the evening.Her loving devotion as a daughter, sister, niece, aunt, wife, mom, grandma, and friend was unmatched. Just a phone call away, and wise beyond her years, Fran would always listen and "tell it like it is" over a cup of coffee at her kitchen table. She has passed on her strength and beautiful spirit to her family, and her legacy will be a lifelong blessing.Fran is survived by her committed husband of 48 years, Michael Serdynski; loving daughters Michelle and Dana Serdynski; cherished granddaughter Irina Rodriguez; dearest sister Diane Nowak; beloved niece Kristine Lewandowski and nephew Kurt Lewandowski. She is further survived by special friends Karen Knoll of TX, Jamie Babonis of AZ, other relatives, and friends.Fran is preceded in death by her parents Irene and Andrew Nowak and best friends Jo Marie Schmidt and Sally Huber.Fran's family would like to express gratitude to Mathew G. Mathai, M.D. for his compassionate care.In honor of Fran's wishes, a private celebration of life will be held in Phoenix, AZ. Memorials in Fran's name to South Milwaukee Human Concerns appreciated."Near, far, wherever you are, you are safe in my heart and my heart will go on and on."