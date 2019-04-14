Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Robinette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Robinette

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frances Robinette Notice
Robinette, Frances (Nee Gutierrez) Welcomed into the loving arms of her mother and father on April 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Patricia Robinette Johnson and William (Angela) Robinette. Dear grandmother of Zachary Robinette, Amanda, Oiivia, Robinette and Mia Johnson. Dear sister of Fortunato, Leon (Jan) and Armando (Leslie). Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CHURCH (613 S. 4th ST. Milw. WI) on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1 PM. Private interment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now