Robinette, Frances (Nee Gutierrez) Welcomed into the loving arms of her mother and father on April 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Patricia Robinette Johnson and William (Angela) Robinette. Dear grandmother of Zachary Robinette, Amanda, Oiivia, Robinette and Mia Johnson. Dear sister of Fortunato, Leon (Jan) and Armando (Leslie). Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CHURCH (613 S. 4th ST. Milw. WI) on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1 PM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019