Ross, Frances Born to Eternal Life Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved mother of Matthew (Peggie) Ross, Paula (Rick) Bennett and Carla (Pete) Kachellek. Beloved grandma of Andrew, Timothy, Stacy, Peter, Elizabeth (Jason) and Jacob. Dear sister of Joan (Ronald) Diestler. Preceded in death by her parents Leon and Pauline Kwiatkowski and her sister Christine (James) Zdroik. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Friday at 11 AM with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated to be distributed to her favorite charities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019