Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ross

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frances Ross Notice
Ross, Frances Born to Eternal Life Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved mother of Matthew (Peggie) Ross, Paula (Rick) Bennett and Carla (Pete) Kachellek. Beloved grandma of Andrew, Timothy, Stacy, Peter, Elizabeth (Jason) and Jacob. Dear sister of Joan (Ronald) Diestler. Preceded in death by her parents Leon and Pauline Kwiatkowski and her sister Christine (James) Zdroik. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Friday at 11 AM with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated to be distributed to her favorite charities.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now