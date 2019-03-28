Services
Frances Sikora Notice
Sikora, Frances 97, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away on March 23rd, 2019 at Brenwood Park Assisted Living. Services to be on Friday March 29th, 2019 at Saint Matthias Parish, 9306 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53227. Visitation is from 9:00 am - 10:45 am with a Catholic Mass at 11:00 am. Lunch to follow at Meyer's Restaurant, 4260 S 76th St, Greenfield, WI 53220 Burial to follow lunch at St Adalbert Cemetery, 3801 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221 For the full obituary please visit www.integrityfunerals.net Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funerals Services Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 www.integrityfunerals.net
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
