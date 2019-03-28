|
Sikora, Frances 97, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away on March 23rd, 2019 at Brenwood Park Assisted Living. Services to be on Friday March 29th, 2019 at Saint Matthias Parish, 9306 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53227. Visitation is from 9:00 am - 10:45 am with a Catholic Mass at 11:00 am. Lunch to follow at Meyer's Restaurant, 4260 S 76th St, Greenfield, WI 53220 Burial to follow lunch at St Adalbert Cemetery, 3801 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221 For the full obituary please visit www.integrityfunerals.net Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funerals Services Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 www.integrityfunerals.net
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019