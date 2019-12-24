Services
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove
13105 Watertown Plank Rd.
Elm Grove, WI
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove
13105 Watertown Plank Rd.
Elm Grove, WI
Sr. Frances Therese Jungwirth Ssnd

Sr. Frances Therese Jungwirth SSND

Born to Eternal Life December 23, 2019, age 103. Survived by her nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Karl and Theresa, her brother Fr. Alphonse Jungwirth CPPS and her sister Ann J. Homa.

A Wake Service will be celebrated Monday, December 30, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Monday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019
