Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
To be announced at a later date
Due to recent health and safety concerns private services will be held.
Francesca "Frannie" Bongiorno

Francesca "Frannie" Bongiorno Notice
Francesca "Frannie" Bongiorno

New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life March 23, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Alessandro Bongiorno. Loving mother of Antoinette (Joseph Sr.) Vitale, Jack (the late Susan) Bongiorno and Rosalia (Austin) Duncan. Dear grandma of Margaret (Ken) Dombrowski, Annamarie Vitale, Joseph Jr. (Bryen) Vitale, Rosemarie (Jon) Lemke, Michael (Mary) Bongiorno, Tony (Helen) Bongiorno, Steven (Kari) Blair, David (Tamara) Blair, Adam (Monica) Blair and Sara (James) O'Kimosh. Further survived by 19 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends. Member of St. Rita Catholic Church in West Allis. Special thanks to the staff at Clement Manor and Vitas Hospice for their tender loving care. Due to recent health and safety concerns private services will be held. Mom was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
