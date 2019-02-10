|
|
Bowie, Francie Louise (Nee Goggins) Of Milwaukee, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Davenport, IA at the age of 69. Francie Bowie was born on April 27, 1949. Francie was an avid reader and loved the arts. She was a sweetheart that was loving, genuine, and an overall true gem to know. On Thursday, February 7, 2019, visitation was held 10 - 11 AM and 11 AM home going celebration service at Ebenezer Ministry & Family Worship Center, 3132 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Interment took place at Graceland Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories her children Ramona (Quentin) Bowie-Amos, Kenneth Goggins, Vonnair (LaShall) Goggins and a host of friends and relatives.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019