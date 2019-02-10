Resources
More Obituaries for Francie Bowie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francie Louise Bowie

Notice Condolences Flowers

Francie Louise Bowie Notice
Bowie, Francie Louise (Nee Goggins) Of Milwaukee, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Davenport, IA at the age of 69. Francie Bowie was born on April 27, 1949. Francie was an avid reader and loved the arts. She was a sweetheart that was loving, genuine, and an overall true gem to know. On Thursday, February 7, 2019, visitation was held 10 - 11 AM and 11 AM home going celebration service at Ebenezer Ministry & Family Worship Center, 3132 N. Martin Luther King Drive. Interment took place at Graceland Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories her children Ramona (Quentin) Bowie-Amos, Kenneth Goggins, Vonnair (LaShall) Goggins and a host of friends and relatives.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.