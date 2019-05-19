|
Wiltzius, Sister Francille SSSF May 12th, 2019. Age 95. Dear aunt of John Wiltzius, Joseph Wiltzius, Mary Wiltzius and Rose Wallock. Cousin of Father Edward Griesemer,SCJ and Sister Ruth Griesemer. Further survived by many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 74 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Tuesday May 21st, at 9:30 A.M., Wake service at 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment 1:30 P.M. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019