Francis Barton (Bart) Jacques
Francis Barton (Bart) Jacques

Greenfield - Died on October 27, 2020, at the age of 86. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Olive, brothers Claire (the late Mary) and Melvin, nephew Joseph Jacques and parents-in-law Joseph and Adeline Maher. Survived by beloved wife Rosemary, brother Neal (Carol), daughters Margaret and Judith, sisters-in-law Virginia (the late Robert) Hefter, Sister Margaret Mary, and Beverly (the late Melvin) Jacques, nieces and nephews Michael Jacques, Kathy (Paul) Brockmeyer, Mark (Sharon) Jacques, Therese (Bruce) Konkel, Robert (Gloria) Jacques, Peter (Debra) Jacques, Daniel Hefter, Thomas Hefter, John Hefter, other relatives and friends. Private services held. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
