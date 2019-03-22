Services
Slusar, Francis C. passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Ruth (nee Dretzka). Loving father of Keith (Sylver), the late Robert (Patrice), Linda, and Richard (Jean). Proud grandpa of Laura, Jon, Christie, and Katie. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward, Joseph, Charles, Mary Janusiak, John, Michael, Anthony, Leroy, and Adeline Stec. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Francis proudly served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. He was employed by Ladish for 43 years. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations to Cudahy War Memorial or Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00AM. Visitation on Monday at church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019
