|
|
Coats, Jr., Francis Francis Earl Coats, Jr. was born on April 9, 1932 in Mukwonago, Wisconsin and passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 87 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. He is survived by two sons, Dale (wife Bethany Coats) and Gary (wife Elspeth Coats), grandson Kyle Coats (fiancee Ashley Rucha), and granddaughter Dakota Coats. He was married to Judith Coats (Dumar) on April 25, 1964, who preceded him in death in 2009. Francis grew up on a dairy farm. He earned a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. Francis enjoyed a 46 year career at General Motors. His family moved to Rochester Hills, Michigan in 1974. In the suburbs he grew spectacular vegetable gardens, 400+ pound pumpkins, and giant sunflowers that often reached above the roof of his home. He enjoyed meeting new people and was always looking to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed anything. Burial will take place at noon on Friday, July 5 at 12pm at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind online at www.leaderdog.org or the World Wildlife Fund online at www.worldwildlife.org. Arrangements handled by www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019