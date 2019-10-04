Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
12801 W. Fairmount Ave
Butler, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
12801 W. Fairmount Ave
Butler, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Constantine "Frank" Mueller


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Constantine "Frank" Mueller Notice
Francis "Frank" Constantine Mueller

Brookfield - Francis "Frank" Constantine Mueller, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born April 23, 1928 in Milwaukee, the son of Frank and Regina Hollman. Frank attended Messmer High School, where he played basketball. He served in the U.S. Army from May 1951 to February 1953, where he spent 14 months in combat in Korea.

Frank worked at Miedtke Paint Company in Milwaukee for 42 years, where he was the General Manager. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Butler, WI for 61 years. He resided in Brookfield, WI for 53 years and then Deforest for the last year of his life. Frank attended three grandchildren's weddings, Dan, Andy and Laura. In 2016 he went on Badger Honor Flight with his son Jim as a Guardian.

Frank always had a sense of humor, always loved to make people laugh.

Frank is survived by his wife, Betty Mae Mueller (Granger), who he married in Milwaukee in 1950, for almost 69 years; son, Michael (Cindy) of Mayer, AZ, John (Vicki) of DeForest, WI, James (Karen) of Wales, WI; grandsons, Dan (Cory), Ben, Andy (Elizabeth), Sam; granddaughter, Laura (Will) and great-grandson Calvin.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, other relatives and many friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave, Butler, with Father Mark Brandl officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment and lunch will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

To view and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline