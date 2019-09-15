|
Francis Duane "Frenchy" Lussier
Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Jastrzembowski) for 59 years. Loving father of David Lussier and Marie (the late Steve) Gorczany. Proud grandfather of Sarah and Katherine Gorczany. Dear brother of Ernest "Jim" (the late Betty) Lussier and Mike (Sandy) Lussier. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Aimee and Eugenie (nee D'Aoust), siblings Stanley Lussier, Edward (the late Sylvia) Lussier, Joyce Sparrow, and Ray (the late Donna) Lussier.
Frenchy retired from the Wauwatosa Fire Department in 1989 at the rank of Assistant Chief, after 30 years of dedicated service.
He was known by his middle name, Duane, to family and friends outside of the fire department, a tradition started by his family in Brooks, MN, where he was born and spent the first 10 years of his life, before moving to South Milwaukee.
Frenchy was a hardworking, loving and humble man, who showed by example how to be a husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 North 92nd Street, Milwaukee, from 10:00 AM-11:15 AM followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the are preferred.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019