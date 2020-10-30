1/
Francis H. "Fran" Bresson
Francis H. Bresson "Fran"

Menomonee Falls - Went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020 age 92. Beloved husband of the late Jane (Nee Drye). Devoted father of Marcus (Laura), Daniel (Joy), Michael (Colleen), Betsy, and Jonathan (Diane) Bresson. Proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Visitation at SPRING CREEK CHURCH, 22000 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, on Friday November 6, from 9:00 AM, until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Protected Harbor PO Box 7711441, Naples Florida 34107 or Milwaukee Rescue Mission are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
