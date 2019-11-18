|
|
Francis J. "Fran" Boivin
Cudahy - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Loving husband of Elfriede (nee Bennewitz) for 64 years. Dear dad of Thomas (Barbara) Boivin and Donna (Ronald) Stresing. Grandpa of Jennifer (Nicholas) Slobodianuk, Brian (Cory) Boivin, Joshua Stresing and Adam Stresing. Great-grandpa of Allyson and Connor. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Retired from GE Medical Systems. Member of AMVETS Post 60.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave., Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. If so desired, memorials in Fran's name may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019