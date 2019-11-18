Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION
4001 S. Whitnall Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION
4001 S. Whitnall Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Francis J. "Fran" Boivin

Cudahy - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Loving husband of Elfriede (nee Bennewitz) for 64 years. Dear dad of Thomas (Barbara) Boivin and Donna (Ronald) Stresing. Grandpa of Jennifer (Nicholas) Slobodianuk, Brian (Cory) Boivin, Joshua Stresing and Adam Stresing. Great-grandpa of Allyson and Connor. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Retired from GE Medical Systems. Member of AMVETS Post 60.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave., Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. If so desired, memorials in Fran's name may be made to the .

