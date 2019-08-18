|
Gordy, Francis J. "Franky Baby" Entered Heaven on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Diann for 47 years. Loving dad of Lisa (Joey) and Jason (Dalixa). Proud "Pa" of Austin, Devan, Dakota and DJ. Great-grandpa of Sebastian and Emersyn. Brother of Leta, Nada and the late Earl. Further survived by other family and friends. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, August 22 from 5 - 7 PM. Military Honors at 7 PM. You will always be loved, remembered and missed.
