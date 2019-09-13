|
Francis Leo Lynn Jr.
Brookfield - Age 89. Passed away on 09/09/2019. Survived by beloved wife Anne (nee Ciofani), son Kenneth, grandson Michael, and sister Stella (James) Goetze. Predeceased by father Francis Leo, mother Doris (Adams), his brother Daniel, and sister Katherine. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm on Monday, September 16th at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, with a service to follow. Committal service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Tuesday, the 17th at 10am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019