Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 782-5330
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Francis Leo Lynn Jr. Notice
Francis Leo Lynn Jr.

Brookfield - Age 89. Passed away on 09/09/2019. Survived by beloved wife Anne (nee Ciofani), son Kenneth, grandson Michael, and sister Stella (James) Goetze. Predeceased by father Francis Leo, mother Doris (Adams), his brother Daniel, and sister Katherine. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm on Monday, September 16th at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, with a service to follow. Committal service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Tuesday, the 17th at 10am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
