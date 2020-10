Sr. Francis Marie DeLany, OSFSt. Francis - Born to Eternal Life Oct. 21, 2020, age 100. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 82 years, her sister, Sister Patricia DeLany; nieces and nephews. Sister Francis Marie donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.