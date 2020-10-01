Francis "Frank" N. ScheerGrafton - formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, September 29, 2020, age 68 years. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Schmitz). Cherished son-in-law of Helen (the late Elmer) Schmitz. Dear brother of Richard (Shirley) Scheer, Susan (Steve) Pokey, Michael (Deborah) Scheer, and the late Anne Scheer. Adored nephew of Elvira Schmidt. Fond brother-in-law of Patricia (Steven) Rinzel, Lynn (Doug) Podzilni, and Kathleen (Michael) Staral. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Elroy and Rita (nee Clapham) Scheer. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 6, 2020 6:30 PM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Rd.), Cedarburg. The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, at the church, from 4:30 PM until 6:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.