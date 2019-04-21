|
McRae, Francis "Frank" P. Francis "Frank" McRae, Age 60 of Waukesha, found peace April 11, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on July 1, 1958 in Richmond Virginia to Cornelius and Barbara (Gehrs) McRae. Frank's final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that he had touched in ways both big and small throughout his very memorable life. Frank's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Frank is survived by his mother Barbara, his siblings Chris (Sue) McRae, Anne (Don) Parker, Andy (Eileen) McRae, Bill (Julie) McRae, Sherri Wehr, a host of loving in-laws, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many, many friends. Frank was preceded in death by his partner, Dr. Michael Mather, his father Cornelius "Mac" McRae, his brother Patrick McRae, his sisters Kate McRae and Maggie Horkman. Frank was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 but refused to be beaten by the disease. Those who knew Frank, even before his diagnosis, understood that his life revolved around people and trying to make their lives better. This life philosophy lent itself well to his work with the YMCA, the American Camping Association, and his various volunteer work most recently with the ALS Association. Though his tenure as a board member was short, Frank's goal was to try and enrich the lives of those affected by ALS in any way he could. Despite his illness, he was always a positive person who brought laughter and a sense of hilarious sarcasm to all who were fortunate to receive it. He has left a permanent mark engraved on our hearts and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. ALS may have caused his death but it never defeated him. The family would like to thank the health care professionals for their great care throughout Frank's battle with ALS. For many, they were his second family. We are sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff and volunteers at Angels Grace Hospice who comforted and cared for him in his final days. Please join us to honor Frank Saturday April 27 th at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home ( N84 W17937 Menomonee Avenue Menomonee Falls, Wi. ) beginning at 10:00am until the time of service at 12:00 as we celebrate his love, positivity, strength and perseverance. "Live life like you mean it!" Donations or memorials may be sent to the Wisconsin Chapter of the ALS Foundation at www.alsawi.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019