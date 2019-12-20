Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Pawlicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis R. Pawlicki Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis R. Pawlicki Sr. Notice
Francis R. Pawlicki Sr.

Milwaukee - Age 83. Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Eunice (nee McClain). Loving father to Pamela Currey, Frank Jr. (Elizabeth), Julie (James) Hahn and Kathleen Jesmok. Proud grandfather to Elizabeth (Ian) Virchow, Samantha Hahn, Anthony Jesmok, Jeffrey Currey and Nicholette Currey. Brother-in-law of Richard McClain. Special nephew of Julie Elm. Further survived by a host of family and friends. Frank was a retiree of Milwaukee County and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He will be deeply missed.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, December 23, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. Private inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline