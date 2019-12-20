|
Francis R. Pawlicki Sr.
Milwaukee - Age 83. Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Eunice (nee McClain). Loving father to Pamela Currey, Frank Jr. (Elizabeth), Julie (James) Hahn and Kathleen Jesmok. Proud grandfather to Elizabeth (Ian) Virchow, Samantha Hahn, Anthony Jesmok, Jeffrey Currey and Nicholette Currey. Brother-in-law of Richard McClain. Special nephew of Julie Elm. Further survived by a host of family and friends. Frank was a retiree of Milwaukee County and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, December 23, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. Private inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019