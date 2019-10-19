Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Nowinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis W. "Frank" Nowinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis W. "Frank" Nowinski Notice
Francis W. "Frank" Nowinski

Passed peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on October 17, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving father of Nicole "Nikki". Dear brother of Tom (Brenda) and the late Paul (Linda). Preceded in death his wife Charron and his best friend and forever love Mary Ellen. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and many friends from his favorite watering holes.

Frank was a 1972 graduate of Marquette University. He went on to have a successful career at Lakeside Manufacturing in Bayview and at Potawatomi Casino.

A Celebration of Frank's Life will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Friday, October 25 from 5-7PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline