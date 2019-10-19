|
Francis W. "Frank" Nowinski
Passed peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on October 17, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving father of Nicole "Nikki". Dear brother of Tom (Brenda) and the late Paul (Linda). Preceded in death his wife Charron and his best friend and forever love Mary Ellen. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and many friends from his favorite watering holes.
Frank was a 1972 graduate of Marquette University. He went on to have a successful career at Lakeside Manufacturing in Bayview and at Potawatomi Casino.
A Celebration of Frank's Life will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Friday, October 25 from 5-7PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019