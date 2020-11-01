Franco G. TrampeWauwatosa - Went home to the Lord on October 31, 2020 at the age of 46 years. Beloved husband of Nicole (nee Winkelman) for 19 years. Loving father of Gina and Liliana. Dear son of Gregory and Angela. Brother of Danny (Elizabeth) and Luca (Samantha). Son-in-law of Linda (the late Clifford) Winkelman. Brother-in-law of Tracy (Damien) Schmitt and Clifford III (Lori) Winkelman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Visitation on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10025 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa from 1:30 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 4 PM. Private family burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.