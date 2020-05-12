Franjo Luksic Sr.
West Allis - Born in Croatia October 2,1931. Passed away May 12, 2020. Reunited with his late wife of 69 years Marija Luksic. Leaves behind son Frank (Angelina) Luksic, daughters Ljubica (Richard) Chase and Katica (Kirk) Baumgartner. Grandfather of Denny (Monica) Luksic, Nikki (Davor) Vujic, , Michael (Anh) Luksic, Brandon (Emily) Del Bel, Mathew Del Bel and Victoria Chase. Great-grandfather of Dario, Niko, Natalia, Damjan, Julijan, Matea, Ivy, Sarah, Dezy and Willow. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.