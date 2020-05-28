Franjo "Frank" MadunicNew Berlin - Born to Eternal Life May 28, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Katarina for 55 years. Loving father "Tata" of Vesna Madunic (David Gordon), Zrinka (Eric) Schulze and Marija Dubravka "Duda" Madunic. Grandfather "Dida" of Bella, Ava, Luka, Noah, Zeric, Zander, Charlie and Henry. Brother of the late Ivan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Franjo was an active member of the Croatian Community. He was a kind, funny, gentle giving soul. He passed to peace, surrounded by his family, he was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.