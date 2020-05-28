Franjo "Frank" Madunic
Franjo "Frank" Madunic

New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life May 28, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Katarina for 55 years. Loving father "Tata" of Vesna Madunic (David Gordon), Zrinka (Eric) Schulze and Marija Dubravka "Duda" Madunic. Grandfather "Dida" of Bella, Ava, Luka, Noah, Zeric, Zander, Charlie and Henry. Brother of the late Ivan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Franjo was an active member of the Croatian Community. He was a kind, funny, gentle giving soul. He passed to peace, surrounded by his family, he was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
