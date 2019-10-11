|
Frank A. Peterson
New Berlin - Passed away October 9, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Preceded in death by his son Gary Schuenke and parents Frank and Ethel Peterson. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Prelozni). Loving father of Connie and Paul (Maureen) Peterson. Dear grandfather of Brittany Mallas and Nicole, Lauren, and Bradley Peterson. Further survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Frank was United States Army Veteran during the Korean War and retiree of Kearney & Trecker. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 1212 S. 117th St. with a visitation 11:00 am until time of Mass. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019