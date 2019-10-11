Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank A. Peterson Notice
Frank A. Peterson

New Berlin - Passed away October 9, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Preceded in death by his son Gary Schuenke and parents Frank and Ethel Peterson. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Prelozni). Loving father of Connie and Paul (Maureen) Peterson. Dear grandfather of Brittany Mallas and Nicole, Lauren, and Bradley Peterson. Further survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Frank was United States Army Veteran during the Korean War and retiree of Kearney & Trecker. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 1212 S. 117th St. with a visitation 11:00 am until time of Mass. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline