Frank A. Sabella
Port Washington - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, October 27, 2019, age 45 years. Loving father of Abigail and Lucia. Dear son of Jan and the late Jack Sabella. Brother of Nicole (Luke) Downer. Former husband of Danielle Sabella. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Former employee of CTI Conference Technologies Inc. Visitation Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rogers Memorial Hospital appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019