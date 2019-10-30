Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Frank Sabella
Frank A. Sabella

Frank A. Sabella

Frank A. Sabella Notice
Frank A. Sabella

Port Washington - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, October 27, 2019, age 45 years. Loving father of Abigail and Lucia. Dear son of Jan and the late Jack Sabella. Brother of Nicole (Luke) Downer. Former husband of Danielle Sabella. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Former employee of CTI Conference Technologies Inc. Visitation Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rogers Memorial Hospital appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019
jsonline