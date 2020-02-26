|
|
Frank "Bill" Dombrowski
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, February 23, 2020, age 87 years. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Daniel). Loving father of Karen (Robert) Davis, David (Patricia) and Kenneth (Margaret) Dombrowski. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Curtis) Templin, Kathryn (Scott) Pavlichek, Lisa (Lee) Suprenant, Brian, James, and Daniel Dombrowski. Brother of James (Diane) and Larry (Carol) Dombrowski. Brother-in-law of Eleanor (Ted) Salasavage. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Private interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired employee of Allis Chalmers and Siemens Corp. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020