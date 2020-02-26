Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Frank B. Dombrowski Notice
Frank "Bill" Dombrowski

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, February 23, 2020, age 87 years. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Daniel). Loving father of Karen (Robert) Davis, David (Patricia) and Kenneth (Margaret) Dombrowski. Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Curtis) Templin, Kathryn (Scott) Pavlichek, Lisa (Lee) Suprenant, Brian, James, and Daniel Dombrowski. Brother of James (Diane) and Larry (Carol) Dombrowski. Brother-in-law of Eleanor (Ted) Salasavage. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Private interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired employee of Allis Chalmers and Siemens Corp. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020
