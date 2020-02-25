Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Scj
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Frank Burschnick Scj

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Frank Burschnick Scj Notice
Rev. Frank Burschnick, SCJ

Entered eternal life on February 22, 2020. He was 79 years old. He professed First Vows with the Priests of the Sacred Heart in September 1966 and was ordained on May 1, 1970.

Rev. Burshnick served in parish ministry in the Rio Grande Valley for fourteen years and in northern Mississippi for seventeen years. He retired from active ministry and was living in Pinellas Park FL. He was a regular presence in the local area where he assisted with the celebration of Mass when possible.

He is survived by his sister Margaret Jones, brothers Gerald and Robert, and members of the Priests of the Sacred Heart.

Wake service will begin at 9:30 am, Friday, February 29, 2020 in Good Shepherd Chapel of Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Residence in Franklin WI. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am. His remains will be interred in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Franklin.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline