Rev. Frank Burschnick, SCJ
Entered eternal life on February 22, 2020. He was 79 years old. He professed First Vows with the Priests of the Sacred Heart in September 1966 and was ordained on May 1, 1970.
Rev. Burshnick served in parish ministry in the Rio Grande Valley for fourteen years and in northern Mississippi for seventeen years. He retired from active ministry and was living in Pinellas Park FL. He was a regular presence in the local area where he assisted with the celebration of Mass when possible.
He is survived by his sister Margaret Jones, brothers Gerald and Robert, and members of the Priests of the Sacred Heart.
Wake service will begin at 9:30 am, Friday, February 29, 2020 in Good Shepherd Chapel of Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Residence in Franklin WI. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am. His remains will be interred in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Franklin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020