Cherny, Frank C. Born to Life October 10, 1942. Entered the fullness of Eternal Life February 7, 2019. Frank grew up in Milwaukee, and has been a longtime resident of Maryland. Loving husband of Jane (nee Loomis) Cherny. Survived by many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI. Private interment for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019