Frank Cherny
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4825 N. Wildwood Ave
Whitefish Bay, WI
Frank C. Cherny


Cherny, Frank C. Born to Life October 10, 1942. Entered the fullness of Eternal Life February 7, 2019. Frank grew up in Milwaukee, and has been a longtime resident of Maryland. Loving husband of Jane (nee Loomis) Cherny. Survived by many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI. Private interment for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
