Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Corrao
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Corrao

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frank Corrao Notice
Corrao, Frank Went home to his Lord on May 21, 2019 reuniting with his beloved son Rick. Loving and devoted husband of Nina (nee Mazza) for 61 years. Dear father of Joe (Patty) and Drew (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Dominic, Katie, Mike, Shanna and Austin. Also survived by his brothers Joe (Carole) and Carl (Karen). Preceded in death by his sister Teresa and brother Sal. Further survived by other relatives and good and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee 53072 from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials provided to Frank's family would be directed to his favorite charities.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline