Corrao, Frank Went home to his Lord on May 21, 2019 reuniting with his beloved son Rick. Loving and devoted husband of Nina (nee Mazza) for 61 years. Dear father of Joe (Patty) and Drew (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Dominic, Katie, Mike, Shanna and Austin. Also survived by his brothers Joe (Carole) and Carl (Karen). Preceded in death by his sister Teresa and brother Sal. Further survived by other relatives and good and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee 53072 from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials provided to Frank's family would be directed to his favorite charities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019