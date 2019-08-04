Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Frank "Chic" Curro

Frank "Chic" Curro Notice
Curro, Frank "Chic" Thursday, August 1, 2019. Age 93. Loving husband of 70 years to Mary Ann (Nee Corrao). Loving dad of Tony (Margaret Mueller), Marie and Michael. Loving poppa of 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Brother of Anthony G. (Joanne). Preceded in death by brothers Steve and Tom. Also loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation at SS PETER AND PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH 2490 N. Cramer St; Wednesday, August 7, 9AM-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Frank was a WWII Navy Veteran.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
