Frank D. Cottonaro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank D. Cottonaro

Greenfield - Age 77. Passed away peacefully in his home on June 5th surrounded by loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Ratz) for 45 years. Cherished father of Pamela (Brian) Nadboralski and Patricia (Art Rice) Cottonaro. Loving "Papa" of Parker, Ryley and Henry. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his beloved dog Ali. He worked for Pittsburg Plate Glass for 36 years. Former guitar player for Knight Train. A visitation will be held on Saturday June 13 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 3 to 5pm followed by a memorial service at 5pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved