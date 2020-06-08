Frank D. CottonaroGreenfield - Age 77. Passed away peacefully in his home on June 5th surrounded by loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Ratz) for 45 years. Cherished father of Pamela (Brian) Nadboralski and Patricia (Art Rice) Cottonaro. Loving "Papa" of Parker, Ryley and Henry. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his beloved dog Ali. He worked for Pittsburg Plate Glass for 36 years. Former guitar player for Knight Train. A visitation will be held on Saturday June 13 at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 3 to 5pm followed by a memorial service at 5pm.