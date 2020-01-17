|
Frank D. Scicero
Oak Creek - Born to eternal life on Monday, January 13, 2020, age 81years. Beloved husband for 61 years to Susan. Loving dad of Julia (Gary) Miklaszewicz and the late Mari Jo (the late Sue Jurgens) Scicero. Cherished brother of Michael (Susan) Scicero. Dear brother-n-law of Jerry (Sandra) Skorch. Fond uncle of Doug (Joselyn) and their children. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Frank was retiree of United Airlines after 40 years. He remained active into his retirement and excelled in basketball, softball, bowling and his favorite, golf. Frank dearly loved his family, friends, animals and especially dogs.
Visitation on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1023 E. Russell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the in Frank's memory appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020