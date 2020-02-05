|
|
Frank Douglas Johnson, Jr.
Frank Douglas Johnson, Jr. age 80, of Rhinelander, formerly of Bella Vista, AR, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
A memorial service for Frank will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020