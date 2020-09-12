1/1
Frank E. McLeod Sr.
Frank E. McLeod, Sr.

Oconomowoc - Age 84 years. Passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Lieback) for 65 years. Dear father of the late Frank Jr., Floyd (Lori), Lynn (Jerry) Riemer, Eileen (Greg) Fritz, and Ted (Cindi) McLeod. Loving grandfather of Crystal McLeod, Nichole (Pete) McDowell, Jason (Jessica) Fritz, Justin McLeod, Jeremy Riemer, Samantha Rappa, Ashley (Tim) Larson, the late Terry Fritz, Jordan McLeod, Gregory Fritz, Abby (Coty) Walters, Alexander McLeod, Riley McLeod, Jack McCarthy and the late Ryan McCarthy. Fond great grandfather of William and Vivian McDowell; Lucas Larson, Leonardo Fritz; Maple Rae Campbell; Marlowe and Lochlin Fritz; and Addison, Cooper, and Bennett Walters. Further survived by other loving relatives, many dear friends and former co-workers.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, September 21 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME 16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin from 3:00 PM until the Memorial Services at 6:00 PM.under the direction of Jelacic Funeral Home.

Mr. McLeod was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and to many, a dear friend. He loved working at Sanford and like many, he was passionate about golf.

Memorials in Frank's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Wisconsin Chapter.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
